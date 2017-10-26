City could see job growth in 2018 as businesses expand, relocate here

One existing business is looking to expand and make Cuba its operational headquarters, while another could be moving its company here and bringing new jobs into the city. Dr. Sean Siebert, president of the Cuba Development Group, made the announcements as part of his report to the Cuba City Council on October 17.

Siebert said he was excited to share the positive economic news. He described the announcements as “two major economic development opportunities” for the City of Cuba that had come to his attention during the first two weeks of October.