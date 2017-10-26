Travel Plaza restaurant’s namesake stops in for a visit

Dottie, the matriarch whose face and name adorn the dining menus at Dottie’s Family Restaurant, visited Cuba on Thursday as part of a senior group travel excursion. Her group toured the Mural City and then stopped by Dottie’s Family Restaurant for lunch.

Dottie McNutt, who celebrated her 90th birthday on October 19, is the mother of Don McNutt, the CEO of Midwest Petroleum. Dottie lives in St. Louis at an independent living facility, and seniors who live at the facility make regular group outings outside of the city to share in new experiences. The trip to Cuba was specifically to tour the murals, and Jill Barnett of the Viva Cuba organization led the group of 25 seniors on their bus tour around town.

The mural tour of Cuba was so popular, a second group will make a return bus trip to Cuba on November 9, and the bus has already filled its reservations.

Dottie said the mural tour was “very interesting. We had a wonderful time seeing them all.”

Dottie’s Family Restaurant is located inside Midwest Travel Plaza. While Midwest Petroleum is in a transitional period of adding food services at many of its 55 convenience stores that are spread across Missouri and Illinois, Dottie’s Family Restaurant is the only full service, sit down restaurant in the company’s line, and Midwest Travel Plaza in Cuba is its only large-scale truck stop location.

Dottie’s got its name through a naming contest that was held within the company. As Don McNutt said, “It just fits.” The graphic design on the front of the restaurant’s menu features a photo of Dottie on her 75th birthday.