Scouts holding a trivia night

Boy Scout Troop 463, Cuba, will be hosting their 2nd Annual Trivia Night on Saturday, November 4, at the Cuba Knights of Columbus Hall.

The cost is $10 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. We will be having a silent auction and an auction selling pies and cakes.

Babysitting is being provided by the Cuba Venturing Unit for a donation. All proceeds of the trivia, silent auction and auction of the desserts go to Cuba Boy Scouts Troop 463. Come on out for a night of fun!

For questions concerning the trivia or to reserve a table please call Eddie Dickhoener at 573-205-1236 or Vicky Dunakey at 573-205-7282.