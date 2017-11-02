New equipment for the athletic trainer at the Cuba R-2 School

By Ian Smith, Certified Athletic Trainer
    When it comes to student-athletes getting injured, it is very important to have the proper equipment to evaluate and/or treat an athlete's injury. Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (MBSH) provided Cuba High School incredible equipment that Ian Smith, Certified Athletic Trainer, has utilized during the fall sports season and will continue to use during the upcoming winter and spring seasons to help the student-athletes.

