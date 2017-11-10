Veterans Day Assembly held at CHS – PHOTO GALLERY

Students and faculty at Cuba High School paid remembrance and gave salute to local veterans, hosting the annual Veterans Day Assembly in the gym on Thursday, November 9. With the help and inspiration of former CHS history teacher Marilyn Licklider, now retired, the school has continued to host its annual Veterans Day Assembly for over 20 years.

Those who currently serve or have served in the armed forces were honored with an assembly that included the entire student body and its faculty members inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium. The public was also invited to attend the event.

The assembly began with the presentation of colors by Boy Scouts Anthony Almond, Hakan Carroll, Chas Dickhoener, Houston Hinojosa, James Johnson, Larry Johnson, and Larry Piazza.

Chimes was sounded by Emily Burke, with Gary Durbin explaining its significance. Taps was played by Kristen Smith, and the CHS Band, under Shannon Moore’s direction, performed several numbers, including the National Anthem, Armed Forces Salute, and Miss Liberty March. The CHS Chorus, under the direction of Amanda Campbell, sang two songs as part of the program, We Honor You and To Those Who Serve.

Guest speakers included Les Young of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ken Sego of the Disabled American Veterans, Woodrow Mosher of the American Legion, and Steve Conrad, representing both the American Legion and the St. James Veterans Home.

The program’s featured speaker was LTC James Brady, the commander of the 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment at Fort Leonard Wood.

Following the program, which lasted about an hour, all veterans and their family members in attendance were treated to a free meal served by members of the Future Farmers of America and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.