Scouting for Food collection is Saturday

Scouts went around town last Saturday putting bags out on doors, to collect for Scouting for Food this upcoming Saturday, November 18. They will be starting at 10 a.m. going around town and looking for those blue bags filled with your donation of non-perishable foods. The food collected here in Cuba will remain in Cuba and is taken to the Cuba Food Pantry.



Scouts ask that you please put your donation bags of food on your porch by

10 a.m. If you have a box of food on your porch that you want picked up will you please tuck that blue bag in the side so Scouts can see it and know it is for the Scouting for Food event.

Residents of Indian Hills if you would like to donate to Scouting for food, Scouts have placed a big box up at the main gate of Indian Hills and will be picking up there Saturday morning.

Cub Scouts will also have a box for food donations at Mace’s during their bake sale starting at 9 a.m.

If by chance we miss your donation or if you have any questions please call Eddie at 573-205-1236 or Vicky at 573-205-7282. Scouts will come back around and pick up your donation if it is missed.

Scouts appreciation the community helping with the Scouting for Food event.