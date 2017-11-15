CHS hosting basketball preseason scrimmage

Cuba High School basketball tips off this Friday evening at Mike Voigt Gymnasium when the Wildcat boys and girls teams host a preseason jamboree involving four schools. Cuba will play host to Stoutland, Herculaneum, and Pacific high schools as part of the basketball jamboree.

The preseason scrimmage begins at 5 p.m. with the Stoutland girls taking on the Cuba girls, followed by the Stoutland boys versus the Cuba Wildcat boys at 5:45 p.m. The Stoutland girls take on the Pacific Lady Indians at 6:30 p.m., the Stoutland boys take on Herculaneum at 7:15 p.m., and then the Cuba teams return to the court, with Pacific girls taking on the Cuba Lady Wildcats at 8 p.m., and the Herculaneum boys closing out the night by taking on the Cuba Wildcats at 8:45 p.m.

All the games will be just three quarters long.