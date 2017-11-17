Holiday home tour will feature spots of historical interest

The Christmas holiday season is upon us, and Viva Cuba wants to help get you into the spirit of the season with a holiday home tour.

Viva Cuba is sponsoring the 2017 Christmas Historical Homes Tour on Sunday, December 3. The tour runs from 1 to 5 p.m. that day, and it includes stops at several places of historical interest in Cuba that will be decorated for the holidays, including the old Delano Service Station at 306 West Washington, Munro House at 305 West Washington, M.D. Jamison House at 602 Bond Street, Dr. Gus Herzog House at 301 West Washington, West – White Home at 308 West Myrtle, and the Wallace House at 605 West Washington.

Tickets can be purchased at Peoples Bank, Mace’s Supermarket, Frisco’s Restaurant, and the Cuba Visitors Center. To reserve your tickets, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event.