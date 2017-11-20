Filing for local boards opens soon

December 12 is the first day for candidates to file for the April 3, 2018 Municipal Election. Those interested in serving on a variety of local governance boards will then have until January 16, 2018 to declare their intentions to run for a position with the individual tax-funded entities.

The City of Steelville will seek candidates for the offices of mayor and city marshal, in addition to one alderman for each of the two wards. The city marshal is a four-year term, and the mayor and aldermanic seats are all two-year terms.

Candidates for alderman must be at least 21 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the city for at least one year preceding the election, and a resident of the particular ward for which they are seeking election. Candidates must also be a registered voter of the City of Steelville and cannot be in arrears for any unpaid taxes or municipal user fees on the last day to file a declaration of candidacy for the office.

Each candidate who files for an elected position must receive and sign for a “Candidate Acknowledgment,” a summary of conflict of interest and campaign finance laws over which the Missouri Ethics Commission has enforcement powers, according to state statute.

Those interested in filing for one of the city offices may do so beginning at 8 a.m. on December 12 in the office of the City Clerk, located at 895 Frisco Street. Filing will close at 4:30 p.m. on January 16, 2018.

There will be two positions open on the Steelville School Board, both with three-year terms.

Interested parties may file at the superintendent’s office, located at 817 West Main Street. Filing will begin at 8 a.m. on December 12, and will continue during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on the last day of filing. Filing will not be available on days that the school district’s offices are closed due to inclement weather, nor during the winter holidays from December 20 through and including January 2, 2018. Filing will close at 5 p.m. on January 16, 2018.

Crawford County E-911 will seek two members for the board of directors, one for District 1 and another for District 2. Both are for two-year terms.

Those who wish to file as a candidate for the E-911 board may do so beginning at 8 a.m. on December 12 at the office of Director Scott Cason. Filing will end on January 16, 2018 at 5 p.m. Candidates must be 21 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident taxpayer of the district, and have lived in the state for at least one year prior to the election.

The Steelville Ambulance District will seek two people to fill positions on the board of directors. The two openings will be for District 5 (Courtois Township) and District 2 (Meramec Township). Candidates must live in the district they seek to represent. For more information, contact the district’s office personnel.

The Steelville Fire Protection District will seek one candidate to sit on the fire board for a six-year term. Anyone interested in filing for the position should contact the fire district board president at 573-259-9283 to arrange a time to pick up a candidacy packet.