Registration is open for Christmas pageants

The Steelville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 30th Annual Christmas Prince and Princess Pageant, along with the 4th Annual Junior Miss Steelville Pageant, this year. Both pageants will be held on Tuesday, December 12 at the Meramec Music Theatre. The prince and princess pageant will begin at 6 p.m., and the junior miss pageant will begin afterwards, at 7:30 p.m.

The Christmas Prince and Princess Pageant is open to children between the ages of three and six who live in the Steelville School District. There is no entry fee or dress code. Children will be asked to go on stage to talk with Santa and then sing the first verse of “Jingle Bells” together as a group.

The Junior Miss Steelville Pageant is open to any girl in the Steelville School District between the ages of seven and eleven. Contestants will compete in three categories: Christmas Wear (modeling of a fun, Christmas-themed outfit), Formal Wear, and Impromptu Question.

There is a $25 entry fee for the Junior Miss Steelville Pageant, to be collected at the practice scheduled for Monday, December 11 at 5 p.m. at the theatre.

Registration forms for either pageant may be returned to Steelville Drug, First Community National Bank, or Peoples Bank. The deadline to register is Friday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Due to preparation for the pageant, organizers are unable to accept late entries.

For more information, contact Becky Simpson by phone at 573-775-2151 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .