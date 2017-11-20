Christmas events planned for Steelville

Thanksgiving is this week, and after families and friends celebrate the day with lots of good food and time together, the Christmas season will begin. In Steelville, there will be a whole month packed full of activities for people to enjoy, provided by local businesses and organizations. Each of the first three Saturdays of December will feature a full slate of events, and there are other activities scheduled throughout the weeks, too.

From November 24 to December 23, “Lights at the Lodge” will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cobblestone Lodge. This event will offer a free drive-through light display made possible by individual contributors, businesses, and organizations in the community. The lodge will also offer cookie decorating, photos with holiday characters, and hot cocoa at the recreation hall for $3 per person.

Also from November 24 to December 23, the Holiday Shoppe at Gallery Zeke will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The shop offers all kinds of unique gifts created by local artists and crafters.

From November 24 to December 26, “Christmas at Candy Cane,” a larger-than-life drive-through Christmas display, will be offered at the Candy Cane RV Park & Campground. Admission is free and the display will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning on November 24, and each evening from December 22 through December 26.

The Meramec Music Theater will present three show times for “The Magic of Christmas” – on Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. each day.

Saturday, December 2 will begin with Breakfast with Santa, which will take place at the Steelville Elementary Cafeteria from 9 to 11 a.m. Decorating of the courthouse lawn will begin at 10 a.m. A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will be held on the courthouse lawn at 5 p.m., followed by community caroling. At 6 p.m., hayrides will begin and end at the former community garden space, with a bonfire at that location.

Saturday, December 9 will feature the beginning of the Chamber of Commerce’s “Best Decorated Window” and “Best Decorated Storefront” contest, with winners to be announced on December 16. The Chamber will also sponsor a downtown business Open House event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Kids Shopping Day will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery Zeke’s Holiday Shoppe. The Soda Fountain will have dinner and a concert featuring LRB’S Nelson, Hind, Marian and Rhonda Nelson at 6 p.m., and there will also be a free community dance beginning at 6 p.m. at the Steelville Community Building.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Pageants for children will be held on Tuesday, December 12 at the Meramec Music Theatre. The Prince and Princess Pageant will begin at 6 p.m. and the Junior Miss Pageant will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The line-up for Saturday, December 16 begins with the Steelville Country Club’s Children’s Christmas Party at 1 p.m. From 3 to 5 p.m., pictures with Santa will be available at the old school house at Hoppe Spring Park. A Christmas Parade on Main Street will begin at 5 p.m. More information on the parade will be provided soon. The Soda Fountain will present dinner and a concert titled the “United Romanian Girls Choir Christmas Show” at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Meramec Music Theater will present the “David Phelps Christmas Show.”

The annual Christmas Angel program will be held to provide gifts to children in need at the Meramec Music Theatre on Monday, December 18.

On Thursday, December 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., there will be a special Men’s Shopping Night at the Gallery Zeke Holiday Shoppe.