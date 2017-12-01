Lions serve free Thanksgiving dinner

The Cuba Lions Club appreciate everyone who gave of their time and worked so hard to make the 2017 Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner a success.

The Lions received donations of food and money from local businesses, churches, and members of the community to help make this non-fundraising event possible. The Lions baked 22 turkeys and served over 200 people in the club building with a number of carry outs to people who were home bound. R.O.T.C. cadets were on hand to help carry food. There was no charge for the meal. The Thanksgiving Day Dinner was a huge success!