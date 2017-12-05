Holy Cross kids make bookmark ornaments for library

The Holy Cross School children walked to the Recklein Memorial Library Thursday, November 30 to deliver bookmark ornaments they made in art class. The students hung the handmade bookmark ornaments on the library's Christmas tree after listening to Julie Crow read a holiday book and singing Christmas carols.

The library will in turn give them away to residents at area nursing homes. The library also gave a small treat bag to the students to thank them for their contribution. This is one of the many community service projects that the students of Holy Cross do each year.