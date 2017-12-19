Military pilots will be honored at plane display

The city of Cuba has been awarded a C-12 Huron “King Air” and local officials are now looking to honor area pilots who have served the United States in the military.



The plan for the Marine King Air is to make it a static display tribute to the military pilots of Crawford County. So far the list includes: Dick Krulik, LTC, USAF, B-47 Stratojet; Jim Sullivan, USAF, SR 71 Blackbird; M. Miller Jr., Col., USAF, B-17 Flying Fortress; Jeffery K. Miller, Capt., USAF, Grumman OV-1 Mohawk; and Michael G. Miller, Maj., USMC, Sikorsky CH-53E, Super Stallion and C-12 Huron.

Area residents who have the names of additional flight crew members from Crawford County who can be added to this impressive list should forward their information to one of the city’s tourism committee members (listed below). So far, no city dollars have been spent on the project. The tourism committee is hoping that pledges and donations from the public will help to decrease the cost of moving the aircraft to Cuba from North Carolina.

This aircraft was struck by lighting and the Marine Corps decided it was no longer airworthy. The General Services Administration places a value of $120,000 on the aircraft.

To make a pledge, contact committee members Jeff Bouse, Dr. Don Fuchs, Faye Howard or Kim Roedemeier.