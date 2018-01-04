The Cuba City Council met in open session at City Hall on Tuesday, January 2, to discuss the following items of business:
• Emergency Preparedness Director Rodney Neff gave his monthly report. Neff said the tornado warning siren test was held, with all sirens operating properly. He is still waiting on the siren company to finalize software for the implementation of wireless emergency alerts in Cuba.
Cuba City Council Notes: January 2, 2018
