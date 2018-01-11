Donation made to help hungry kids

Huddle House of Cuba made a donation to the Friday Backpacks for Cuba program (FBFC). Angie Britton (left) presented the check to Jennifer Shearer (right) and Steve Sagehorn, program directors. Friday Backpacks for Cuba provides a nutritious kid-friendly weekend food bag to Crawford County R-II students who exhibit food insecurities.

A food insecurity is defined as a child who does not get enough food outside of school meals and exhibits symptoms such as frequent nurse visits, rushing to get into line to get food, asking for a second tray, asking for another students leftover food, displaying emotional needs (anxious, tired, distressed, irritable, lethargic, etc.), headaches, and stomach aches. The program is currently serving 120 students. Ways you can help take the hunger off the weekends for CC R-II students: Make a donation annually, sponsor a child(ren) by making an ACH monthly debit into the FBFC account at Peoples Bank of Cuba and/or making food item donations from the program food list. Monetary donations are made payable to CC Foundation/FBFC and mail to PO Box 777, Cuba, MO 65453. For further information, contact Jennifer Shearer at 573-885-2534, Steve Sagehorn at 573-259-3393 or visit the website at www.fridaybackpacksforcuba.org.