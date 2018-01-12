Pink Game slated for February 1

Be sure to wear your pink when the Cuba girls take on Park Hills. The Cuba Lady Wildcats will hold their 9th Annual Pink Basketball Game on Thursday, February 1, when the Lady Cats play host to the Central Park Hills Lady Rebels at Mike Voigt Gymnasium.

The Pink Game is an annual fundraiser, with all proceeds from the event – including gate receipts and other special concessions sales – benefiting the American Cancer Society.

There will be pink dessert treats for sale, silent auction items, and grab bags for kids available in the high school commons area. Recognition of this year’s champion of the court, which celebrates someone from the area who has battled or is battling cancer, takes place after the junior varsity game.

JV girls action is slated to start at 6 p.m. that night. The varsity game will commence after the champion of the court is recognized.