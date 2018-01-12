Cuba School Board Notes: December 20, 2017

The Crawford County (Cuba) R-2 Board of Education met in open session on Wednesday, December 20. The following items of school district business were discussed:



• The board gave special recognition to staff members Nancy Beck, Samantha Boeh, Samantha Davis, Katie Yenzer, and Tim Webster.



• The board approved employing Kerri Baker, high school aide, and removing the probationary status from Kristina Luke, cook/cashier.