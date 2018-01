Rehearsals for the Cuba High School Alumni Pep Band will be Thursday, January 25 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, January 28 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.

Performance will take place at the Homecoming basketball game on Friday, February 2. All rehearsals will be in the CHS Band room. Sax and brass alumni band members are encouraged to come play.