School board holds informal discussion of Latin honors at CHS, no action taken

Parent Category: News Category: Cuba News Written by Chris Case Hits: 15

A recommendation from the school board’s student representative generated extended discussion about the academic titles of valedictorian and salutatorian at Cuba High School and moving instead to a Latin honors system.

Sofia Kelly, who serves on the Cuba School Board as a non-voting student body representative, presented her monthly report to the board at the January 18 meeting. At that time, she mentioned two student recommendations: 1) allowing students to double sport, or play two sports in the same season, which is not currently allowed at CHS; and 2) allowing elective credits during summer school. The summer school courses are now designed for the purposes of credit recovery, rather than earning additional class credits.

Register to read more ...