School board holds informal discussion of Latin honors at CHS, no action taken

A recommendation from the school board’s student representative generated extended discussion about the academic titles of valedictorian and salutatorian at Cuba High School and moving instead to a Latin honors system.

Sofia Kelly, who serves on the Cuba School Board as a non-voting student body representative, presented her monthly report to the board at the January 18 meeting. At that time, she mentioned two student recommendations: 1) allowing students to double sport, or play two sports in the same season, which is not currently allowed at CHS; and 2) allowing elective credits during summer school. The summer school courses are now designed for the purposes of credit recovery, rather than earning additional class credits.