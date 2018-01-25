Honesty and humor have helped the News through 50-plus years of marriage

Russ and Robin New will celebrate 53 years of marriage bliss next September. The couple were married on September 2, 1965.

“It’ll be 53 years this year. That’s a lot of years,” said Russ, “and they’ve been good ones.”

Devout Christians who have long been active in First Baptist Church of Cuba, the couple first met at a church service in 1964.

Russ said they met in December 1964, at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia. Oddly enough, both of them joined that church on the same day. Russ joined during the morning service, and Robin joined the church that night.

“I had a friend from Jeff City who was visiting me that day and went to the church service with me,” Russ said. “Robin walks in, and I said to him, ‘I’d like to get to know her.’ Turns out, he knew her and so he introduced me.”

After the following week’s worship service, Robin was getting ready to get on a bus home, and Russ asked if he could give her a ride. “She was a little bit leery, but she did it anyway,” he said. “We went to Howard Johnson’s to eat that day. I only had so much money, and I knew I couldn’t afford a dessert, so I said I didn’t think I wanted any dessert. She didn’t either, thank goodness. I was so glad, because I only had three cents left in my pocket after I paid for our meal.”

After meeting in December, the couple got engaged the following spring and were married in the fall of 1965. Robin worked as a nurse at the university hospital in Columbia, while Russ taught in the MU printing school and later worked for the Columbia Missourian newspaper.

The News later moved to Cuba, when Russ took a job as printer at the Cuba Free Press. He retired after working at the Free Press for over 37 years. During that time, Robin worked a nursing job at the Rolla hospital.

They started out life in Cuba in a trailer court, then bought a house in town on Myrtle Street. Three years later, they built a log cabin and moved outside of town, where they still reside.

Russ said that being honest with each other has helped the two maintain their happiness together over the many years. “That and lots of humor on my part,” he said.

“We had a minister give us marriage counseling before we were married,” Robin added, “and he instructed us to always work things out before going to bed, never to go to sleep angry. We’ve always done that – talked it out – and it has worked for us. Sometimes we just agree to disagree, and that’s okay, too.”

The New couple has one son and three grandchildren. They are active in their church’s mission work and also volunteer at the Cuba Senior Center. Russ likes to carve wooden birds, and Robin quilts.

“We do a lot of church work, take people to the hospital when they need it, that kind of thing,” Russ said. “We like to do things together. We enjoy each other’s company. I guess we get along pretty good.”