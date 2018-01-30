Mayor, city marshal only contested races in Cuba

Candidate filing for the April 3 municipal elections ended on Tuesday, January 16. There were no last-minute adds to the election ballot in Cuba, so that leaves only two contested races on the city ballot.

Three candidates have filed both for the offices of Cuba mayor and city marshal. In the mayor’s race, incumbent Ray Mortimeyer is running for reelection, and he is being challenged by Woody Martin and Henry Copling. In the city marshal’s race, incumbent Paul Crow faces opposition from Doug Shelton and Frank Magel.