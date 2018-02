The Cuba Senior Center and Rehabilitation Services for the Blind will offer free glaucoma screenings at the senior center on Thursday, February 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Screenings are open to the public and at no charge. It only takes about one minute to complete the glaucoma screening process.

The Cuba Senior Center is located at 206 North Smith Street. Call 885-2909 for additional information.