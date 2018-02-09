Cuba City Council Notes: February 6, 2018

The Cuba City Council met in regular session at Cuba City Hall on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss the following items of city business:



• The council heard from Jason Wilkerson about a rental house he has at 506 Blunts Private Drive that has a tree in the back yard, with branches touching electric utility wires. There is some concern over its safety, and Wilkerson asked to have the city address that issue before a family moves into the home. A small brush pile will have to be moved to provide the city with access to the property. Public Works Director Bob Baldwin said he would take care of the matter. “I would like to get this fixed – the sooner, the better,” said Wilkerson.