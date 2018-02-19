Missouri Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 4-10

Missouri Statewide Severe Weather Drill 2018: Tuesday, March 6, 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS), the Missouri Department of Public Safety, and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), along with Cuba Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) have declared the week of March 4 - 10, 2017 as Severe Weather Awareness Week for Missouri. The goal of the week is quite simple: SAVE LIVES. The best way to do this is by being prepared. Everyone should have a basic knowledge of severe weather safety rules and have a severe weather plan in place. Knowing what actions to take when severe weather threatens can be the difference between life and death.

A good time for all Missouri citizens to practice their severe weather plans will be during the Annual Missouri Severe Weather Drill, which will be held Tuesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. The National Weather Service will make every effort to hold the drill on Tuesday, March 6. Clouds, rain or snow will not be enough to cancel, unless it is a major storm. If needed, Thursday, March 8, will be the backup day, also at 10 a.m.

All NWS offices serving Missouri will issue a live Tornado Warning for the drill. The FCC has granted a waiver to the state to use the live Tornado Warning code: TOR. Many warning systems will activate for the drill.

NOAA Weather Radio receivers set to receive the TOR code will activate. The National Emergency Alert System will be activated at the discretion of the local media stations. Outdoor warning siren systems will be activated at the discretion of local authorities. The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) service for cellular telephones WILL NOT activate. Everyone is encouraged to take part in the drill at the appointed time. However, if the day or time does not work, conduct a drill at a time that is best for you. For more information visit: http://weather.gov/stlouis/severeweek

City of Cuba - Emergency Management Agency

Tornado Siren Policy

OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN ACTIVATION FOR TORNADO WARNING & SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING PRODUCING LIFE THREATENING WINDS.

National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING with City of Cuba in the warned polygon and in the path of the storm.

A trained spotter reports a rotating wall cloud, funnel or a tornado in the City of Cuba. This may include storms tracking towards the City of Cuba.

National Weather Service issues a THUNDERSTORM WARNING producing life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater.

A trained spotter reports life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater in or approaching the City of Cuba.

OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN ACTIVATION

Outdoor Warning Siren sound a steady tone for three minutes.

Sirens are cycled or “rested” for two minutes.

Outdoor Warning Sirens may be sounded multiple times during the warning.

The City of Cuba does NOT sound an all-clear siren. The public should listen to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.

ACTIONS BY THE PUBLIC: “BE INFORMED – KNOW WHERE TO GO!”

The activation of Outdoor Warning Siren is designed to send the message to the public to move inside a sturdy building, seek shelter as low and as interior as possible, and be informed by listening to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.

OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN TESTING

Outdoor Warning Sirens will be tested on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:00 a.m.

Outdoor Warning Sirens will be activated for one minute.

Outdoor Warning Sirens will not be tested if any of the following weather conditions exist:

100% cloud cover or overcast skies Thunderstorms predicted for the area Freezing weather conditions