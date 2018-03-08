Cuba City Council Notes - March 6, 2018

The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, March 6, to discuss the following items of city business:



• Item 10A was added to the agenda: executive session for the purposes of discussing litigation matters.



• The council approved minutes from the February 20, 2018 meeting.

• The council approved a Cuba Rough Riders Saddle Club parade to take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 6 p.m. The council also approved the parade route, which starts at Madison Street and heads west on Route 66 to South McLeod Street, where it turns and goes to the Saddle Club Arena.