Local services available to assist job seekers

The Missouri Job Center satellite office in Cuba has reopened to assist Crawford County job seekers and employers. The office is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. for adult services. Veteran Representatives are available in the office on Monday. The Missouri Job Center is located across the street from the Cuba City Hall at 112 N. Smith Street. To schedule an appointment at the Cuba office call 573-308-6973.



Job seekers will have access to job listings posted in Missouri’s job matching system (jobs.mo.gov); eligibility determination for the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) training program (eligibility guidelines apply). Job seekers can utilize public computers to file a claim for Unemployment Insurance and connect to other job matching websites.

The Missouri Job Center and affiliates are Equal Opportunity employers. Auxiliary services are available to assist individuals with disabilities upon request.