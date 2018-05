The 22nd Annual Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was held at Recklein Auditorium on Friday, May 5, with a great attendance turning out for this year’s event. An extra table had to be brought in to accommodate the overflow crowd, with a Roaring Twenties dinner theme instilling lots of fun and excitement into the event. Many guests dressed for the occasion in appropriate 1920s-styled attire, and Charlie Chaplin could be seen milling about with the dinner guests.