Students honored at MVP breakfast

The 24th annual MVP (Most Valuable Person) breakfast was held last week at the Cuba High School. Teachers nominate a student that has brightened their day, adds spice to the classroom, has the highest average in class or is a tremendous example for others. Students receiving MVP awards are listed followed by the teacher who nominated them.

Steven Adams, Chris Bryan; Maya Alpough, Rachael Harris; Leah Berg, Shannon Moore; Kaleigh Bright, Lydia Stack; Jacob Bouse, Myra Siebert; Cristina Carlos, Emily Joseph; Matthew Chase, Tim Duarte; Abbie Ely, Trice Davis; Kristen England, Nate Boeh; Gabby Girardier, Shelly Steiger; Trenton Goudeau, Brett Joseph; Grace Horsefield, Hilary Bush; Dillan Johnson, Dale Riley; Maddie Kidwell, Suzanne Bouse; Tyler Lafferty, Jake Montalbano; CJ Lackey, Roger Siwak; Abby Mayer, Karen Timmons; Austin Merlenbach, Deanna Cunningham; Layton Myers, Kim Ray; Hannah Rose, Steve Schuette; Xan Santonge, Jennifer Ray; Grace Sellers, Martha Sellers; Ivy Starks, Amber Lange; Abby Wilson, Jessica Brendel; and Gracie Rodgers, Amanda Campbell.