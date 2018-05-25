The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, May 15. The following items of city business were discussed at that time:
• Gordon Kitson addressed the council regarding a public Christmas tree lighting ceremony in December. The council voted to authorize another tree lighting ceremony outside Recklein Auditorium, and Kitson will get with the Cuba Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the event following this year’s Christmas Parade on Route 66.
Cuba City Council Notes
