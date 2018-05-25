Easter being revisited in Cuba on June 9

You’ve heard of Christmas in July? Well, what about Easter in June?

Victorian Place of Cuba & The Arbors will be celebrating the delayed arrival of the Easter bunny on Saturday, June 9, and all children from the Cuba community are invited to participate.

When this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza was cancelled at Victorian Place of Cuba & The Arbors due to bad weather on March 31, it was decided that the event would be rescheduled for a later date – and that date has been set for June 9.

Over 10,000 prized eggs will be put out for the egg hunt, which begins promptly at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Don’t forget your Easter egg baskets, and don’t be a minute late for the mad dash to collect those eggs!

There will be lots of family-friendly activities throughout the day, including games for kids, a petting zoo area, carnival foods, drinks of various kinds, a silent auction, and special goodies offered by Ronni’s Ovenless Lovin’s. But the highlight of the day will be the giant egg hunt for children of all ages at 1 p.m. For the hunt, kids will be separated into age-appropriate groups.

All proceeds from the day’s events go to support activities for the residents at Victorian Place & The Arbors, as well as the Longest Day Alzheimer’s Association.

The Easter in June Eggstravaganza starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Victorian Place of Cuba & The Arbors are located at 901 Highway DD. Call 573-885-0551, extension #2 for more information.



