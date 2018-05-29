Leaders from Cuba’s Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters held a Memorial Day service at Kinder Cemetery on Monday morning as a way of honoring and remembering those service men and women who have given their lives in service to our nation.

A crowd gathered in front of the war memorial and flags at the cemetery to hear speeches from Les Young of the VFW, Ken Sego of the DAV, and Woody Mosher of the American Legion.

Mosher reminded those in attendance to never forget our fallen heroes. “As you leave and go on about your day, keep the fallen in your minds and hearts,” he said. Mosher dedicated the service in the memory of Jim Palmer, a past leader of the American Legion Post in Cuba.