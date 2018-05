A Saint James man faces three criminal charges in Crawford County after attempting to escape from two state troopers on May 20. Ronald Eugene Faulkner, 54, ran during a traffic stop because he had active warrants out of Phelps County. He was later caught and charged with class E felony resisting arrest, class D felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.