A drug bust on May 17 led to distribution charges being levied against two local women. Law enforcement from state and local agencies teamed up to execute a drug search warrant at the residence on McPherson Road in Cuba and found a variety of drugs and paraphernalia. As a result, charges were filed against Christina A. Carty, 39, and Rebecca Jane McConnell, 45, for class C felony delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).