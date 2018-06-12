Little Shop of Comics holding grand opening in Cuba

Cuba’s newest and only comic book shop, Little Shop of Comics, has opened at 112 South Buchanan Street. The new business will hold a grand opening event this weekend, featuring special guest comic author Cullen Bunn.

Bunn is best known for his writing work on comic books such as Uncanny X-Men, X-Men: Blue, Magneto and various Deadpool miniseries for Marvel Comics, and his creator-owned series The Damned and The Sixth Gun for Oni Press and Harrow County for Dark Horse, as well as his middle reader horror novel Crooked Hills, and his short story work collection Creeping Stones & Other Stories.

Bunn will be at Little Shop of Comics from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. The author will meet and greet with guests, as well as providing fan autographs at no cost. Little Shop of Comics will have a variety of Bunn’s work in stock to purchase and have signed, or you can bring your own titles with you.

The shop will be offering an 11.2 percent discount on all products sold on Saturday, in recognition of the grand opening celebration (the 11.2 percent markdown representing its 112 South Buchanan location).

Little Shop of Comics features a huge selection of superhero comics, graphic novels, board games, Magic cards, collectible figurines, and much more.

For more information and comic shop updates, like the Little Shop of Comics page on Facebook or call 573-885-0762. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Stop in and see what’s new in the shop. New comics arrive on shelves every Wednesday.