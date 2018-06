A Saint Clair couple stands charged with drug and gun crimes following a traffic stop in Cuba on May 24. Travis Lee Vonderbruegge, 29, and Shirley K. Walton, 25, have both been charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vonderbruegge was also charged with class E felony unlawful use of a weapon because he had a firearm while also in possession of the drug.