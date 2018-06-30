BJC Hospice holding open forum on advanced health care planning on July 17

BJC Hospice will present “Caring Conversations,” a program focused on advanced health care planning for your senior years. The event will take place at Nana’s 12 restaurant, and it is free and open to the public.

Caring Conversations is designed to help answer difficult questions about health care choices and directives at the end of life. If you’ve been putting off establishing your health care directive or durable power of attorney, this is the time to get those questions answered and to begin making those decisions.

A health care directive lets your family and doctor know what treatments you want withheld or withdrawn at the end of life. The durable power of attorney is the person appointed to ensure that end of life decisions are carried out if you cannot speak for yourself.

Join the group in this open forum format for free help in understanding and preparing the health care directive and durable power of attorney forms.

Caring Conversations takes place at Nana’s 12 at 207 East Washington in Cuba on Tuesday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Come anytime during the two-hour forum for assistance.

For additional information, contact Lilly Haanpaa at 573-468-3630.