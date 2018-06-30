Cuba City Council Notes

The Cuba City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 19. The following items of city business were discussed that night:



• Dr. Don Fuchs, representing the Cuba Tourism Committee, updated the council on plans to obtain and display two aircraft at the Cuba Municipal Airport. Fuchs will travel to South Carolina to check on one of the planes, to see if it can be flown to Cuba to save on ground transport costs. He recommended talking with US Representative Jason Smith about obtaining the title to the aircraft, as the title will not be released for five years and parts cannot be sold from it without the city having title of ownership. Fuchs discussed private donations to the project that will help offset transport costs.