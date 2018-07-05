Donation made to Cuba Pound for silent auction

Missy Mullally, Executive Director of Partners for the Cuba Pound, picked up a donation of a CarpetPro Commercial Vacuum at the Tacony Vacuum Museum and Factory Outlet Store. This machine is a “Pet Friendly” model with HEPA filtration, and is a perfect item for the silent auction on Saturday, August 4.

Partners for the Cuba Pound helps many animals find a new beginning. Partners pays for all diagnostic testing, medicines, and medical care. Spay/Neuter surgeries are more frequent prior to adoption thanks to all the donations and fundraisers. Every animal that comes in has a unique need or challenge, and community support makes all the difference. Puttin' for the Pound Golf Tournament is Saturday, August 4 at the Cuba Lakes Golf Club, 241 Hwy O in Cuba Missouri. This is their largest fundraiser and every little bit helps. Partners for the Cuba Pound depend on the funds raised from this tournament to help animals find a second chance home. If you have any questions please feel free to call Missy Mullally at 573-885-0339. No donation is too big or small. Every expression of generosity helps save an animal. When cruising through St. James stop by the Tacony Vacuum Cleaner Museum and Factory Outlet Store for a Free tour. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a large tour group please call 573-265-0680 to speak with Museum Curator Tom Gasko. The Factory Outlet Store offers Simplicity and Riccar vacuum cleaner demonstrations and sales. Buy American Assembled Products!