Walk with MAAG (Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group) on Saturday, July 14 at Cuba.



This is a free walk and begins at 10:30 a.m. in the back lot of Peoples Bank at 701 N. Franklin Street (Hwy. 19)

Be the positive part of a negative topic. Be the voice for the voiceless. A few is good; but many is better…join us. 174 die of an overdose a day. Be smart, don’t start.

Questions contact: maagwecare@ gmail.com or visit Facebook www.facebook.com/maagwecare