Campaign on to designate Route 66 as historic trail

On July 2, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named Route 66 to its National Treasures portfolio and announced plans to pursue National Historic Trail status for one of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.” The centerpiece of the campaign is a month-long road trip to help preserve the “Main Street of America.” During the road trip, which passed through the area on Sunday, the organization is sharing the stories of historic sites along Route 66 and building support for the National Historic Trail designation.