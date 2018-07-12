Winner announced

Cuba Masonic Lodge #312, in partnership with Mace Supermarket, has completed their first scholarship fundraiser drawing. The winner, Ray Breese (second from left), won a $500 Mace Supermarket gift certificate. Cuba Lodge will have a few more scholarship fundraiser drawings, with the next one starting in August. Starting in mid-August see your Masonic friends for your chance to win a $500 Roberts-Judson Lumber Do-It Best Hardware gift card. Others pictured are Mike Turnbough, Randy Mace of Mace Supermarkets and Bill Dean.