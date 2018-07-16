Cuba City Council Notes

The Cuba City Council met on Monday, July 2 for a regular meeting at City Hall. The following items of city business were discussed at that time:



• Shirley Carroll of the Cuba Optimist Club requested permission to use Hood Park for a Trail of Lights event during the Christmas holiday season. She asked that the city donate the use of electricity in the park for the Christmas lights on Friday and Saturday nights in the month of December. The council agreed to Carroll’s request for use of the park.