Staff at the Cuba School District are working feverishly to get everything ready for students to return to class next month. It’s basically been routine maintenance—waxing floors, painting, etc.—this summer, but work is about to begin on a major project.
“The first week of August we will be recoating a major portion of the middle school roof,” said Superintendent Jon Earhart.
School getting ready for Aug. 16 opening
