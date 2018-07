Catherine Steffen Lackner (front left) of Cuba celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends at the Wallace House July 15. She is pictured with her brothers Gene (left), Louis and Tom Menz and her sister, Mary Ann McPherson. She will turn 90 on August 22. Also attending were her four daughters, Charlene Goodpasture, Carolyn Gibson, Christy Spinella and Connie Warden, and son, Charles Steffen, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.