Read from the Start program beginning

Wednesday, August 8 at 5 p.m. the Recklein Memorial Library in Cuba will be hosting a Read from the Start program.



Read from the Start is Missouri Humanities Council's flagship program for parents/caregivers with children age birth to five years old. This will be a two hour program and participants will leave with five free books for their family.

Read from the Start (RFTS), empowers parents/caregivers to read to their young children regularly—helping them to form early habits that foster a lifelong love of reading.

This interactive workshop is for adults only. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your spot!