Knights make scholarship presentations to area college students

Cuba Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary members presented a series of college scholarships to area students at a meeting at the Knights of Columbus Hall held on Wednesday, August 1. The academic scholarships for graduates of Bourbon, Cuba, and Steelville high schools had been previously announced, but the checks were not awarded to the student recipients until this week.

Using funds generated from their summer barbecue fundraiser, which is held on the Mace’s Supermarket parking lot, the Cuba Knights distributed 10 college scholarships, each valued at $500. The check awards were presented by new Grand Knight Rockie Ratcliff and District Deputy Louis Raineri Jr. prior to the business portion of that night’s meeting at the KC Hall.

Students receiving scholarships included Allison Hagene, Cheyenne Stumpf, Ami Smith, Ethan Schroyer, Gabrielle Campbell, Emily Hagene, Lena Howdeshell, Maritza Bandera, and Grace Sellers.