Cuba Fire Department receives equipment grant from MDC

Through its Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has awarded $1,784.50 in matching grant funding to the Cuba Fire Department to be used to upgrade its firefighting equipment.

Bruce Bailey, representing MDC and also a volunteer fireman at the Cuba Fire Department, made the check presentation to Cuba Fire Chief Mike Plank on Tuesday, July 31 at the Cuba firehouse. The money was used to purchase new brush coats for the fire department.

During the months of July and August, matching grant fund checks are being distributed by the MDC Forestry Division to rural fire departments across the state. A total of 174 fire departments are receiving checks valued at up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of personal fire protective gear, communications equipment, and wildfire suppression equipment to help increase a fire department’s capacity to suppress wildfires safely and effectively.

The total funding awarded to Missouri fire departments through the Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program in 2018 is $389,603.56. Fire departments are required to match 50 percent of the funds that are being provided by MDC and the US Forest Service.

Over the past 30 years, more than $8 million has been distributed to rural firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment.