Public hearing on August 13 for Cuba City Hall proposal

A public hearing will take place at Recklein Auditorium on Monday, August 13, so that citizens can voice their opinions and get more information about a proposal to relocate Cuba City Hall into the former MEPCO building on Highway PP.

The city council has yet to take any action on the plan, but the council has discussed the possibility of moving City Hall into the old MEPCO building, which was donated to the city by the Sanazaro family. The office space and production area that was used by MEPCO before it moved to a new facility would provide additional square footage for city offices and also place City Hall across the street from Cuba Public Works.

Mayor Ray Mortimeyer stated that the council has discussed the idea of moving City Hall, “but there is no decision yet” on it. The public hearing taking place next Monday may well influence the council’s decision on the matter.

The mayor has stated he likes the idea of having all city government offices located in one area, with Cuba Public Works nearby. There has also been discussion of moving the Cuba Police Department into a new building.

The public hearing will take place on Monday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at Recklein Auditorium. It will be the only issue on that night’s agenda. Members of the public are invited to provide their input and opinions on the issue. It will also provide an open forum for questions about why City Hall should be moved or stay where it currently is, as well as how much such a move might cost and what should happen to the existing City Hall on Smith Street if it were vacated.