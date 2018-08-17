The Cuba City Council met in regular session on August 7 at City Hall. The following items of business were discussed at that meeting:
• The council went into closed session for reasons of litigation, real estate and personnel. In closed session, the council voted to hire Jessica Talamante as administrative assistant at City Hall, Mae Cody as an Animal Control Officer, and Rachel Bennett as Animal Control care assistant.
Cuba City Council Notes
